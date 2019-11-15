FCCC received 700 complaints regarding rent issues last year

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has received a significant number of complaints relating to rent issues last year.

Acting Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says there are certain matters which are habitual as for last year alone they have received close to 700 cases.

Jiuta says they’re taking matters of illegal rent increase to court.

“For illegal rent increase we have prosecuted around 57 matters. Some are still pending in the court and some have actually been fined accordingly from the courts.”

Jiuta says to address the issues of illegal rent increase the rent freeze on residential and ground rents has been extended to the end of next year.

She says the Landlord and tenant bill is also in its final stages and will be finalized soon.

“With this landlord and tenant bill we are hoping that this will actually facilitate and will ensure that all these tenancy issues are resolved under one legislation. Some of it will include what happens during an eviction, what happens to you bond money and where do you pay your bond.”

Meanwhile, the issue of illegal rent increases is a concern for the Consumer Council as last year they had received a total of 54 complaints against some residential landlords who were trying to illegally increase rent.

The Council is also reminding tenants to act responsibly and read and understand the tenancy agreement before signing and moving into the rental property.