FCCC ramps up inspection

[Source: FCCC]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has ramped up its enforcement activities to ensure that consumers are not ripped off by traders and businesses.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham, 1300 violations were found in 17,000 inspections conducted last year.

He adds they continue to record breaches.

“321 matters are being considered for prosecution. In the last three months alone through the court system we have been able to get fines against traders, $39,000 fine in the last three months and in the last year or so we have looked at almost about $89,000 in fines and that is apart from the 500 or so cases we already have in court plus the 321 that we are currently considering.”

Abraham maintains that consumer protection is crucial in the Fijian market.

“We do not want to go and charge anybody. We have said to Fijian businesses to do the right thing. FCCC is there to work collaboratively with businesses to ensure that consumer rights are protected but if you operate in an unethical manner we will not think twice before we take action.”

Abraham stresses that as a consumer protection and enforcement agency, they will ensure that consumer protection is at the forefront.

Last month alone, the Commission conducted 444 inspections, from which seven traders were warned for prosecution.