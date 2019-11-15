FCCC investigation identifies cheating tenants

Fijians unaffected by COVID-19 are taking advantage of the pandemic to claim they can’t afford to pay rent.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has come across cases where individuals who’ve not felt any financial fallout are lying about having been made redundant, sent on leave without pay or working reduced hours.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says upon investigating, the FCCC found these claims were false.

“There are some tenants who have become quite creative. Instances where there’s slight reduced hours and two people were working in the household saying we can’t pay any rent. Upon further investigation we found that they had the ability to pay the rent.”

Abraham says they are now carefully scrutinizing each case to determine the authenticity of the complaints.

“ There was one lady that called me up from Nadi, she said I am under a lot of stress and I can’t do anything. There’s no food at home, my husband is a carpenter and we don’t have anything to eat and we can’t pay our rent. I started asking her the same basic questions. How many people in your household, what were you doing before COVID-19 hit? It turns out she does have two children who work. They are currently in employment.”

Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti has suggested that tenants should provide proof of their employment status when asking for rent holidays.

“If you have your evidence then that backs up your talk. You negotiate with your landlord. If you don’t have any evidence to provide your landlord then that’s a different story it’s just based on trust in that regard but as a member of the employer – employers are always happy to provide those letters.”

The FCCC says landlords and tenants have a contract agreement and if tenants are unable to afford the rent, then they should engage in social dialogue to reach a new agreement.