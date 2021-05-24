Home

FCCC investigates some eviction matters

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 5:55 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have noted that some landlords became crafty and evicted tenants during weekends.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they are investigating some cases that happened last year, whereby landlords had locked the tenants out of the house.

Abraham adds they are working with stakeholders to ensure the rights of both the landlords and tenants are protected.



“We work with the Legal Aid Commission and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission. There is quite a lot of things that are happening and mostly we notice that people are now trying to look at ways to go around the law that exists.”

The FCCC is working towards building a legislative framework that will encompass the rights and responsibilities of the landlords and tenants.

The rent freeze on residential and ground rents has also been extended.

 

 

