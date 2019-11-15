FCCC investigate price gouging cases

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are actively investigating businesses that have engaged in price gouging.

This includes a drastic price increase for hand sanitizers, face mask, hand wash, and antibacterial soap.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says a particular supermarket has been noted to increase the price of Protex to $1.19 while the price of Palmolive antibacterial hand wash has been pushed up to $8.95.

He says the FCCC ground team in Nadi reported this particular incident.

Abraham is warning businesses who try to profiteer during this current COVID-19 situation that they will come on down hard on them.