News
FCCC investigate price gouging cases
March 28, 2020 4:25 pm
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are actively investigating businesses that have engaged in price gouging.
This includes a drastic price increase for hand sanitizers, face mask, hand wash, and antibacterial soap.
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says a particular supermarket has been noted to increase the price of Protex to $1.19 while the price of Palmolive antibacterial hand wash has been pushed up to $8.95.
He says the FCCC ground team in Nadi reported this particular incident.
Abraham is warning businesses who try to profiteer during this current COVID-19 situation that they will come on down hard on them.