FCCC investigate price gouging cases

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 4:25 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are actively investigating businesses that have engaged in price gouging.

This includes a drastic price increase for hand sanitizers, face mask, hand wash, and antibacterial soap.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says a particular supermarket has been noted to increase the price of Protex to $1.19 while the price of Palmolive antibacterial hand wash has been pushed up to $8.95.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the FCCC ground team in Nadi reported this particular incident.

Abraham is warning businesses who try to profiteer during this current COVID-19 situation that they will come on down hard on them.

