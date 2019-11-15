FCCC investigates cases of forceful evictions

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently investigating three cases of forceful evictions.

The Commission is concerned with the lack of empathy and unethical practices by landlords who choose to use unlawful means to evict tenants.

They recently investigated an incident where a family of five were forcibly removed from their flat in Tacirua, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the 2013 constitution, forced evictions constitute a gross violation of basic human rights to housing and freedom from arbitrary eviction.

FCCC being the first responders on the scene are assisting the family, along with the Legal Aid Commission in trying to seek injunctive orders.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, and General Manager Operations, Senikavika Jiuta, headed the ground response team.

Abraham says at the moment many Fijians are facing financial difficulties and highlighted the need to sympathize with those struggling.

He adds it is sad and disappointing that people are unlawfully evicting tenants.

The CEO has also thanked those landlords who have been understanding and provided relief to their tenants during a time where togetherness is important.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has also been notified.