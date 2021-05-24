FCCC does not politicize processes: Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has lashed out at political parties for accusing the FCCC of politicizing the regulatory pricing process.

FCCC reviews the regulation of every commodity in the context of the wider economy because market-related failures generally create ripple effects of inefficiencies across multiple sectors.

As such it is critically important to the Fijian economy that the FCCC take a multi-faceted approach.

Article continues after advertisement

The National Federation Party and the Fiji Labor Party had claimed that the Fiji Sugar Corporation was not making profits.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad stated that the FSC is bankrupt while FLP stated that FSC’s profit margins is 37 cents or 36%.

FCCC’s CEO, Joel Abraham, says FSC is not a bankrupt entity and has not been declared as such by any person or entity of actual legal authority.

Abraham says when discussing financial statistics, it is important to clarify that gross profit is different from net profit, especially when blanketly using the term “profit margin.”

We must not also neglect the impacts of consumption of sugar and sugar-based products on the health and well-being of Fijians. Given the importance of the sugar industry to the Fijian economy, it places an added responsibility on public figures to stick to the facts and not sensationalize, exaggerate and twist information.

He adds that it is unfortunate that the National Federation Party which did not make any submissions is making incorrect public statements.

FCCC is imploring everyone to participate in the public consultations as this is the correct and proper process of making your views known and follows procedures laid down under the law.

Abraham says that FCCC will not artificially keep prices low or high to suit political agendas.

He adds that, as in all other price review processes, the Fijian government has made submissions like all other members of the public. In this particular instance, the Fijian government, through the Ministry of Sugar, had in fact opposed the proposed increase in the price of sugar and suggested that the price review be deferred until the economy stabilizes from the effects of COVID-19.