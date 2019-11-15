FCCC divides action plan into three phases

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has divided its action plan into three phases following the review of the FCCC Act.

A new section has been added to the Act as per the 2020-21 National Budget announcement, empowering FCCC to ensure that when duty and taxes are reduced, the benefits are passed onto the consumers.

Speaking on FBC TV’s 4 the record show last night, Chief executive Joel Abraham said phase one includes stakeholder engagement.

Abraham says they are getting action plans and copy of inventory from the traders as they want the system to work.

“We want this to happen naturally, organically. We want to set in a culture of compliance so that not just now, whenever there is a duty reduction, whenever there is a change in policy and the intention behind the chance in policy is that it must reach the people – the fact is that it must be realized across the supply chain. And that is what we want.”

The second phase will be the verification process and the last phase will be enforcement.

Abraham says traders are taking different approaches to pass on the duty reductions.

“Some are saying I will wait and I will drop the price after I have sold my old stock. Some are saying they will wait, so there will be a gradual decline and FCCC needs to get in to make sure what these traders are doing is correct. The benefit gets passed on – that is the intention.”

Customs duty has been reduced on over 1, 600 basic food items which came into effect from August 1st.

Some of these items include alcohol, exercise books, footwear, sweet biscuits, cereal, toothpaste, pastries, and certain clothing items.