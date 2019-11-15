FCCC conducts assessment of the supply chain

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission is conducting a thorough assessment of the supply chain.

This is to ensure there is no unethical conduct at any point.

This ranges from the importer, wholesaler to retailer, all the way to the Fijian consumer.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says instead of taking a punishment-based stance, they prefer to collaborate first, since they have often found that non-compliance in such cases stem from businesses not fully aware of what their responsibility are, as opposed to dishonesty.

He says they have taken a proactive approach and have met with over 100 stakeholders, not just to educate them on what they need to do but to also get their input.

Abraham says they want to work together with the private sector to pass on the benefits of the 1,942 categories of duty or tax reduction to the consumers, monitor the impact of duty reductions, and create awareness on the amendments.