FCCC committed to reducing red tape

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is committed to reducing regulatory red tape under the Business Assistance Program.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham met with a local investor of Nadi’s Handicraft and Inspired Properties, who is planning a major investment in Nadi.

Abraham says it’s good to see Fijians making much-needed investments locally and it’s important to encourage and empower those who are willing to take such risks.

Abraham says the FCCC is ready to assist businesses in such undertakings with advice and by reducing unnecessary hindrances like excessive red tape.

The Commission says such ventures can create jobs and fire up the economy with sustainable, longer-lasting effects.