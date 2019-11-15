FCCC commends Telecommunication service providers

The various regulatory intervention taken by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has led to the rate reduction of local Telecommunication services.

FCCC says the reduction is a result of regulatory interventions such as a reduction in FINTEL charges, regulating TFL fibre, reduction in interconnect charges combined with the Fijian Government’s removal of the data levy.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the cost reduction will allow Fijians to enjoy cheaper rates as a result of effective competition in the retail end.

Abraham adds the ubiquity of mobile telephone use in Fiji has made it necessary for the construction of backhaul fibre-optic connectivity which FCCC is reviewing.

FCCC has commended Telecommunication Service providers for passing the benefits of the recent cost reductions to its customers.