FCCC clarifies taxi fare increase

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission received over 30 complaints from the members of the public and taxi drivers as well following the increase in flag fall charges for taxi fares from one dollar fifty to two dollars.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham today clarified that the two dollars is the approved flag fall rate and it depends on taxi drivers to change or to continue charging the old fare.

Abraham says they have also received complaints on the increase in waiting for charges from 10 cents to 18 cents.

“The concern I got from some members of that industry what they refer to as spoiling the rate. We are a competition commission, there is nothing such as spoiling the rate. In fact, the whole notion of spoiling the rate is anti-competitive conduct called price fixing self and FCCC is quite a concern when people makes those kinds of statements.”

Abraham says they will come down hard on taxi operators and calibrators who will not work within the law when making these changes.

“I must remind everybody that the waiting charge kicks in after a minute and the charge is 18cents. If for some technological purposes, the industry was unable to cash in on it that is the problem of the taxi industry. The Fijian public will not be made to pay additional two cents just because the technology requires a further $5000 upgrade.“

The flag fall charge outside Viti Levu is $1.70 to $2.30.

The flag fall charge from 9 pm to 6 am in Viti Levu is $2 to $3 while charges outside is $2.20 to $3.30 between 9 pm to 6 am.