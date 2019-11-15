Home

News

FCCC clarifies misinformation on Tan Mackerel

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 1, 2020 7:40 am
FCCC General Manager Operations, Senikavika Jiuta.

Motibhai Group of Companies has confirmed its line of Tan Mackerel has never been banned in Malaysia.

This has been verified by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Opposition Member Lenora Qereqeretabua had raised concerns in parliament that the canned fish was distributed by the National Disaster Management Office despite being banned in Malaysia for Roundworms.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC General Manager Operations, Senikavika Jiuta says it reached out to Motibhai and has been assured that claims of Tan Sardines being banned were inaccurate and incorrect.

Motibhai raised this with their supplier Zhangzhou Tan Co. Ltd, who have confirmed that they have not exported mackerel or sardines to Malaysia.

The company has also been told that Zhangzhou has never received any ban or restriction due to any quality issue.

The FCCC has obtained written confirmation on this.

Jiuta says if any Fijian believes there is a consumer rights breach, they need to report it to the Commission instead of putting out false information which can cause national panic.

