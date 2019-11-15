FCCC carried out 5908 inspections so far

As of 17th June the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has carried out, a total of 5908 inspections.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says of this 95 per cent of traders were complying with the FCCC Act.

Abraham says they continuously educate both traders, on their responsibilities, and Fijian consumers on their rights.

He has thanked the traders who are operating their businesses ethically, especially in trying times like this where Fijians are finding it hard to put food on the table due to loss of jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to crash the global economy.

The Chief Executive says they will continue to conduct inspections and monitor the market to protect Fijians during these trying times.