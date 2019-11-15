Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FCCC begins enforcement of reduced tariffs

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 13, 2020 4:30 pm
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have today begun enforcing all tariff reductions announced in the 2020/2021 budget.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they allowed three months for businesses to adjust, and now it’s time to comply.

“They must come out clean to the FCCC and the onus is on them to provide justification for differences in cost, likely cost of distribution, sale or delivery resulting from differing places, methods by which the quantity of goods are different”.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says any business hoarding benefits meant for Fijians must re-think their stance because enforcement team will be out to inspect operators.

He also says the Commission wants to collaborate with businesses so that everyone benefits, rather than having to police retailers.

The tariff reductions apply to more than 1,900 items.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.