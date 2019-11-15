FCCC begins enforcement of reduced tariffs

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have today begun enforcing all tariff reductions announced in the 2020/2021 budget.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they allowed three months for businesses to adjust, and now it’s time to comply.

“They must come out clean to the FCCC and the onus is on them to provide justification for differences in cost, likely cost of distribution, sale or delivery resulting from differing places, methods by which the quantity of goods are different”.

Abraham says any business hoarding benefits meant for Fijians must re-think their stance because enforcement team will be out to inspect operators.

He also says the Commission wants to collaborate with businesses so that everyone benefits, rather than having to police retailers.

The tariff reductions apply to more than 1,900 items.