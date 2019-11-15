FCCC assists 51 businesses and individuals

Fifty-one business and individuals facing difficulties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic have been assisted by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they needed help in extending repayments, commercial rent, residential rent, the supply of goods, termination of base contracts, and drafting letters for the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Abraham says they have resolved 44 cases, seven are still in progress while 4 cases have been referred to relevant authorities.

He says they have also assisted the owner of two taxi bases who was given an eviction notice after his contract expired. The individual had 15 taxis which was providing services to 300 Fijians.

Following mediation, they reached a conclusion and the taxi base contract will be extended until 31st December this year.

Abraham adds their special response team was able to assist 29 commercial tenants with reduction of rent.

These tenants had raised their concerns to FCCC via email, phone calls, or had visited their office.