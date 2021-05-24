Home

FCCC assesses bus fare review submissions

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 5:18 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it has received submissions from some bus operators to review the current fares.

President, Nisar Ali Shah had earlier confirmed that they made the submissions in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in fuel prices.

Shah says the association has made a collective submission, while individual bus operators have also made submissions.

FCCC says they are considering the submissions received so far and will assess them according to the usual process under the law.

The Commission has also organized a Bus Regulatory Framework Workshop for Operators to be held this month.

This will allow for more in-depth stakeholder consultations and ensure a comprehensive and transparent process is undertaken.

Meanwhile, Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal says they are also planning to put in their submissions to review the fares.

