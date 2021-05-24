News
FCCC approves acquisition of Digicel Fiji
March 3, 2022 6:48 pm
[Source: File Photo]
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has given its final approval for the indirect acquisition of Digicel Fiji Limited by Telstra Corporation Limited.
Chief Executive Joel Abraham says FCCC received a joint submission from Digicel Pacific Limited and Telstra for the indirect acquisition of Digicel Fiji last year.
Digicel Fiji is a wholly own subsidiary of Digicel Pacific, and the proposed acquisition of Digicel Pacific will result in an indirect acquisition by Telstra of Digicel Fiji.
Abraham says FCCC conducted a thorough investigation and assessed the proposed transaction over the last few months.
He says they sought submissions from the relevant stakeholders and ensured that the entire process was undertaken in a comprehensive and transparent manner.
Abraham adds FCCC approved the transaction today, subject to certain conditions which will help FCCC monitor the market more effectively.