News

FCCC approves acquisition of Digicel Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 6:48 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has given its final approval for the indirect acquisition of Digicel Fiji Limited by Telstra Corporation Limited.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says FCCC received a joint submission from Digicel Pacific Limited and Telstra for the indirect acquisition of Digicel Fiji last year.

Digicel Fiji is a wholly own subsidiary of Digicel Pacific, and the proposed acquisition of Digicel Pacific will result in an indirect acquisition by Telstra of Digicel Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says FCCC conducted a thorough investigation and assessed the proposed transaction over the last few months.

He says they sought submissions from the relevant stakeholders and ensured that the entire process was undertaken in a comprehensive and transparent manner.

Abraham adds FCCC approved the transaction today, subject to certain conditions which will help FCCC monitor the market more effectively.

