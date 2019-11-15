FCCC and LTA Crack Down on Illegal Uber Operations in Fiji

Fijians have been advised against using the services of an illegal operation that is portraying themselves as Uber.

The Land Transport Authority , Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission in a joint statement says Uber Viti Cooperative is an illegal car service that uses unlicensed vehicles and drivers from Central Suva and Martintar Nadi and Uber is not permitted to operate in Fiji.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham says Fijians need to be careful and not tempted by such services as the risk is not worth it.

He says FCCC is working with LTA to ensure that Fijian consumers are not misled by such operators into thinking they are paying for and receiving an official service which could lead to harm.

He says Fijians need to be wary of non-licensed or unofficial providers of services and in this case, they are masquerading as an official company which is very misleading.

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says the illegality of this service adversely affects the legitimate transport operations.

Simpson says Uber Viti had applied for 10 licenced hire permits in November last year.

During this meeting, the Uber Viti representatives, including their legal counsel, informed the Authority that they had 29 corporate clients using the services of Uber Viti and it was admitted by Uber Viti that these services were being provided illegally.

Simpson says they wrote to the 29 corporate clients and advised them that LTA will be issuing Traffic Infringement Notices in respect of Uber Viti vehicles operating illegally and they would be reported to FICAC and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

He stresses that Uber Viti is deliberately misrepresenting consumers through erroneous advertising on Facebook.