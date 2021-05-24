Home

FCC hears from climate vulnerable communities

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:20 am

Climate Finance, the revision of laws pertaining to lands and minerals and consultation with landowners are some suggestions by participants at a local COP26 event.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the Council together with the Pacific Conference of Churches and Transcend Pacific put together the event to ensure that voices from climate change vulnerable communities are heard.

Archbishop Chong says some recommendations from these communities include people from diverse racial backgrounds working together to help save our nation from the climate crisis.

“We chose a very specific perspective in planning this event and that is to bring the voices of climate vulnerable communities. Vulnerable because of climate change and also destruction of the environment by businesses that are not environment friendly”.


Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

Archbishop Chong says suggestions have also being brought up for the Vanua to ensure that it has representatives to voice concerns from the people.

There is also a need to ensure that church based organizations are engaged in deliberations on ways forward.

The outcome of the two-day deliberations will be collated and sent to the Fijian delegation currently in Scotland for COP26.

