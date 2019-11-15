FBOA welcomes reduction in motor vehicle accident levy

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says the announcement of the fifty percent reduction in the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy has come at an opportune time.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced a reduction of the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy by 50% effective from 1st of August this year to 31st July 2021- to provide relief to motor vehicle owners for a period of one year as the nation copes with the impacts of COVID-19

Fiji Bus Operators Association President Nisar Ali Shah says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many of their bus operators.

“The 50percent reduction in the levy is a very good thing and the whole industry is going to benefit from that and we welcome this budget very positively and the nation will start moving forward.”

The Levy is one of the sources of income for Accident Compensation Commission Fiji.

Despite the reduction, ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says this will not affect their ability to continue to compensate accident victims.

“That will basically provide a lot of relief to families, individuals, taxi owners, bus operators who have large fleet of vehicles, businesses that have large fleet, minivans etc so the impact of this reduction is across the board and it just helps everybody out in this very challenging time.”

ACCF says they continue to receive and process applications for compensation.