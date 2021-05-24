Home

FBOA welcomes fare increase

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 2:37 pm

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has welcomed the 36.3 percent bus fare increase for all stages, effective from next Friday.

Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission considered the applications made by individual bus companies before making its decision.

From Friday, the fare for Stage One will increase from 75 cents to $1.02, Stage Two will increase from $1.18 to $1.61 and the fare for Stage Three will increase from $1.95 to $2.66.

Shah says this will help cushion the impact of rising fuel and maintenance costs and help them move forward.

 

“At the moment the way the fuel prices are going up, a lot of companies are struggling and not making money to meet their repayment and this will at least cushion and give a break-even and it’s a way forward and this is not the end of the increase. As the fuel price and other components will increase definitely FCCC will consider those factors and determine the fare again.”

Shah adds once the new fare is in effect from Friday, they will then be able to gauge its impact on the individual bus companies.

