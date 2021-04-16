Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testing per day|COVID safe measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|Cunningham family in isolation|Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions|Don’t panic, Fijians told|No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu|Respect privacy says Dr Fong|Health authorities locate taxi driver|CCTV cameras mounted to assist police|Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated|MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses|Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines|Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage in quarantine|Drivers still not located|
Full Coverage

News

FBOA urges Fijians to be responsible

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 12:30 pm

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is urging Fijians to be responsible and not to board the bus once it is 50 percent full.

President Nisar Ali Shah says this is to ensure that social distancing is being practiced in buses.

Shah says the association will be liaising with all bus companies to put a notice in buses regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you see the bus is 50 percent full then don’t sit on the bus and wait for the next bus. Two-person sits on a seat, one in this end and one on the other end. It’s not me and you, it’s the people who need to practice this.”

He says that bus operation outside the containment area in the Western Division is normal.

Shah says they have cut down services in the containment area as Fijians are not travelling.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.