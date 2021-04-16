FBOA urges Fijians to be responsible

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is urging Fijians to be responsible and not to board the bus once it is 50 percent full.

President Nisar Ali Shah says this is to ensure that social distancing is being practiced in buses.

Shah says the association will be liaising with all bus companies to put a notice in buses regarding COVID-19 protocols.

“If you see the bus is 50 percent full then don’t sit on the bus and wait for the next bus. Two-person sits on a seat, one in this end and one on the other end. It’s not me and you, it’s the people who need to practice this.”

He says that bus operation outside the containment area in the Western Division is normal.

Shah says they have cut down services in the containment area as Fijians are not travelling.