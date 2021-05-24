Home

FBOA seeking support from Government in light of fuel price

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 5:00 pm
Suva Bus Stand. [File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is seeking interim relief to stay afloat in light of the increase in fuel prices that came into effect yesterday.

President Nisar Ali Shah says the increase will greatly impact bus operators since fuel is a significant cost of doing business.

He says operators will find it difficult to absorb this increase in cost without direct government support.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they have written to the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum requesting support.

“It’s extremely hard for us to move forward that’s why we are humbly requesting our Minister for Economy to look into it and give us some sort of relief whereby we will be able to go through this difficult time.”

Ali says, unlike other privately established businesses, bus operators are unable to pass on any increase in the costs of doing business to their consumers because it is a tightly regulated industry.

The President says since the fuel price increase is determined by global freight costs beyond the control of local suppliers, there needs to be meaningful structured support to the bus industry to ensure it does not slip closer to collapse.

He adds apart from fuel, operators have other costs that cannot be avoided or cut, such as those tires, spare parts, and maintenance.

In the letter to the Minister, bus operators have suggested ways the government could support the industry.

