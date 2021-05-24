FBOA puts in submission to review bus fare

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has put in its submissions to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to review the current bus fares.

President Nisar Ali Shah says they made the submissions in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in fuel prices.

He says while the association made its submissions, there were individual submissions by the bus operators as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali claims the cost of doing business is high and bus operators are not able to cope.

“At the moment the fuel cost is almost 60 to 70 percent of the total income and what’s left is paid to the bank, suppliers, fuel cost, and for wages.”

Ali is hopeful that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will consider their plight.

“A lot of bus companies are struggling to operate, some of them have closed, some of them are selling their business, and some are operating under pressure from the supplier. Every operator I have spoken to are worried as they cannot move forward.”

The Association President confirms says a few companies have changed ownership while one is not operating at all.

Questions have been sent to FCCC and a response is expected soon.