FBOA decries bus driver’s action

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is appalled that two young students were prevented from boarding a bus because their bus cards did not appear to work.

FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan says bus operators do not condone this lack of compassion and the association is investigating the issue.

He says FBOA is calling on the Land Transport Authority to take action.

Article continues after advertisement

Latchan says, on one hand, FBOA understand that drivers must ensure that passengers tap their bus cards and obtain a receipt at the risk of being fined.

He says, on the other hand, there are cases where discretion, empathy and common sense should be exercised to prevent a situation in which two young students are found walking by themselves along a busy road and far from home.

A video circulated on social media showed a man and a woman asking the two students why they were walking.

The girls claimed the bus driver did not allow them to board the bus as their cards were not working.