FBOA calls on LTA to take responsibility

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is calling on the Land Transport Authority to stop vilifying bus drivers for the unruly conduct of passengers.

This follows the incident that transpired over the weekend where passengers were rocking the bus from side-to-side, following a rugby match last Saturday.

A driver was issued an infringement notice for failing to stop passengers for reckless behavior.

FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan called on LTA CEO Samuel Simpson to focus on enforcing regulations against unruly passengers before it becomes problematic.

Lal adds there is a need for more collaboration between the relevant authorities to stop passengers from acting dangerously, especially after big events such as the rugby match last weekend.

Latchan adds bus drivers are already at risk of being assaulted, serious injuries, and even death, and expecting a single bus driver to control the conduct of numerous passengers is unrealistic.

FBC News has sent questions to LTA earlier this week and expects a response soon.