FBOA calls for safety of bus drivers

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has expressed outrage at the death of a bus driver after allegedly being assaulted.

Subhash Chand was allegedly attacked at the Nausori Bus Stand on the 3rd of this month.

Association General Secretary Rohit Latchan says they condemn such attacks.

He says bus drivers often leave home early to ensure other people can get on with their lives and none of them ever imagine not returning home.

The FBOA has also made a call to stop the physical and verbal abuse of bus drivers and for passengers to exercise restraint if they are frustrated.

Members of the Association have relayed their condolences to the family of the deceased.