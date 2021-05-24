Home

FBI agents in Fiji regarding Russian super yacht

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 4, 2022 9:55 am
Russian super yacht Amadea. [File Photo]

Two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are currently in the country in relation to the Russian super yacht Amadea that is berthed at the Lautoka Wharf.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the FBI officers arrived yesterday and are currently assisting local authorities in their investigation.

It’s unclear how long they will be here for.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Civil High Court yesterday granted an application to register a warrant from the United States to seize the superyacht.

The lawyer for Millemarin Investment Limited which says it is the registered owner of the Russian super yacht Amadea will file an application for an interim stay on the ruling delivered yesterday.

The 347 feet has been in the country for more than two weeks.

Also, the Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho will hold a press conference later today regarding Amadea.

