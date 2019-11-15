Home

FBDA calls for collaborative approach

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 12:20 pm

The Fiji Building Designers Association believes that draftsmen, building designers and architects should collaborate to provide better services for Fijians.

The comment follows the call made by the Architects association advising the general public to only utilize the services of a registered architect.

However, FBDA Vice President Alvin Singh says this will create more challenges in the sector.

Singh believes some of the design consultants have years of experience and Fijians should have the freedom of choice.

“I think the general public and the corporate sector as well should have the liberty of choice. They can choose to engage any consultant that they wish to.”

Singh adds there’s high demand from Fijians in the field which cannot be catered by a certain number of registered architects.

Association President Shailendra Mudliar believes the move to do away with draftsmen will increase the cost of consultation.

“There will be an increase in the prices for building a house. A normal or medium-income earning people can’t afford high fees. They would rather spend $5000 on the extension of their room then paying professional fees.”

He adds the draftsmen and building designers registered with the FBDA provide services to the grassroot people who cannot afford high consultation fees.

