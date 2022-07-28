FBC’s operation not cheap: Sayed-Khaiyum

There was a heated exchange in parliament this afternoon after Opposition MPs moved a motion to reduce the budget towards the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation by $3 million.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told the Opposition that FBC’s services to reach as many Fijians as possible are not cheap.

NFP Member Pio Tikoduadua wants the budget reduced for the national broadcaster, merely claiming there has been inconsistency in financial reporting.

“We cannot continue to give to it if we cannot comply with reporting to the people through parliament.”

SODELPA’s Ro Filipe Tuisawau followed suit, asking about the value of services by the broadcaster.

“What is the value of these services in terms of money, dollars and also in terms of quality, in terms of what is being delivered.”

Sayed-Khaiyum hit-out at Tuisawau and Tikoduadua, saying annual reports have been presented to parliament and that Tuisawau is even a member of a Standing Committee that FBC present too.

“Hon. Tuisawau because he is a hypocrite. He has set on the committee when FBC appeared before it. He knows full well the value of Airtime that we get for public broadcast, worth over $20million.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad used his speaking time to claim that the national broadcaster has not been reporting fairly.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition is harping on the same thing over the years even though the facts are starring in their faces.

He says the Opposition see FBC’s operation as some kind of political tool.

According to the Minister, setting up AM is costly, and the government cannot simply go around forcing other radio stations to set up their AM frequencies.

The motion to decrease the budget allocation to FBC was defeated.