FBC’s brunch for Christmas Day receives tremendous support

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s food drive for Christmas Day continues to receive support locally and internationally.

The initiative managed by FBC’s radio station 2dayFM aims to provide warm meals to those struggling on the streets of Suva.

2dayFM’s Breakfast host, Jane Vavaitamana says they’ve collected over a thousand dollars’ worth of food so far.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s overwhelming and plus to have people mention that there’s this drive happening and there’s this movement going around that we trying to feed the hungry on Christmas day is absolutely amazing. I’ve got messages from the British Army, I’ve got a lady from Antarctica and the US, we’ve also got some from Germany and it’s absolutely amazing the reach of social media. That people are actually readily available to jump through and help.”

Vavaitamana says there will be a variety of dishes provided on the day as no one deserves to be hungry and alone on Christmas Day.

“We’ve got some heavy meals, we’ve got restaurants that will be getting some food by on Christmas day. We’ve also some staff here at FBC who will be cooking up some meals such as curry chicken. We’ve got some meals readily available for anyone and everyone who will be around the area.

The program will run from 8am to 11am on Wednesday at the FBC headquarters at Gladstone Road in Suva.