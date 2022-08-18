FBC’s 2DAY-FM park jam on Saturday

FBC Events Coordinator, Amelia Rigsby

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DAY-FM park jam will be making a return this Saturday after more than three years as previous plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s park jam will be held at the end of day three of the Fiji Finals meet.

FBC Events Coordinator, Amelia Rigsby says the entertainment will start around 2pm on Saturday at the Suva Foreshore.

“We’ve got a couple of different bands and we also got a DJ. What we are doing is we are bringing the flavor of the west to Suva. We’ve got overcast, an amazing band. We’ve also got the Mario brothers who have played for FBC before and we have DJ mojee who is going to kick start the events off and then finish the night off with a bang.”

Rigsby adds the park jam aims to provide entertainment for students after the three-day Fiji Finals.