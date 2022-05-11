FBC website excites businesses

Business houses are excited about working with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

This as FBC today unveiled its revamped website.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the revamped website will greatly benefit its business partners in terms of promoting their products.

Director of Marketing for Five Squares, Anil Serewiratne says this is an exciting journey and something they will use to advance their business.

“It’s only getting better and better in terms of the service they provide and the facilities that they provide, the more innovative in the market they come up with for the customers to take advantage of, and I wouldn’t say that we are customers to each other, we are business partners.”

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive, Saud Minam says the platform is sure to enhance services.

“This is the most used app in the country today and the number one radio and TV stations, so we feel that yes, to reach our target segment, this is one of the best ways to advertise our products on FBC platforms.”

The FBC News website also gives clients an opportunity to reach a wider target market by way of businesses being able to have a five-second brand video pre-roll before every single video on the website.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it will also continue with sponsored links to increase traffic on clients’ websites.