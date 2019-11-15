FBC TV turns nine

Home

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 25, 2020 3:43 pm
FBC TV celebrates its ninth birthday today.

Television Manager Vinal Raj says they’ve achieved a lot over the past nine years and overcome many challenges.

Raj adds FBC has managed to launch a new subscription channel called the FBC Pop adding to the current FBC TV, FBC 2 and FBC Sports channels.

He also says FBC TV will continue to ensure quality and informative TV programmes for every Fijian.

“We worked very hard to bring where FBC TV is today. The nation’s most-watched television. Everyone’s favorite television programming for all audience in all parts of the country.”

Raj says more exciting future is expected for FBC TV with many new programmes expected to be streamed online.

