FBC TV celebrates 10th anniversary

FBC TV will be giving away ten 50 inch television to mark its 10th birthday.

FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj, says they have achieved a lot over a decade and have endured numerous challenges, especially with the hardships brought about by the COVID-19.

He says that FBC TV will continue to ensure quality and informative TV programmes for every Fijian.

“We are currently working on a lot of new programs, locally produced programmes. There are a number of projects that we have already started which we will talk about when we launch the programmes, but our viewers can expect exciting new programmes in the coming months”.



FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj [2nd from left]

Raj says that exciting new programmes have been lined up for FBC TV in the near future.