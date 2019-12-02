FBC to organize Christmas meal for less fortunate

Fiji’s national broadcaster, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will host an event for the homeless on the streets of Suva on Christmas day.

This will take place through its radio station 2dayFM.

Program Director Mario Fasala says the event is a testimony of the continuous work done by the FBC to give back to the community.

Fasala says there will be a brunch for the less fortunate who are sometimes neglected by their loved ones.

“For us we thought that maybe it’s about time that we give back to the community as well and we know that there are people who don’t have the opportunity to be with their families and this is just a little give back that we have decided to do.”

Fasala says the event is all about giving hope to those who don’t have enough during Christmas.

“It’s going to be on Christmas morning and I know for most people it’s not an easy thing to spare time on Christmas because you are with families and friends but we feel that anyone who wants to come and celebrate at that time can come to FBC.”

The program will run from 8am to 11am on Christmas Day at the FBC headquarters at Gladstone Road and donations of any kind will surely go a long way.