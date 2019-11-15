Home

FBC to launch new channel

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 6, 2020 7:30 am
For the very first time, Fijians will be able to watch cultural shows through the FBC's new Channel, FBC Pop.

The new channel will be launched on Saturday with the MirchiFM and Radio Fiji2 Diwali Dhoom.

Manager TV Operations Vinal Raj says the new channel will be a pay-per-view platform.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time a cultural show will be televised live  on a pay-per-view platform which is the FBC Pop Channel.”

Raj says Fijian viewers will be able to pay through M-Paisa to access the new channel through the Walesi App.

“Australian Viewers will be able to pay and watch. They will be able to pay through credit cards and PayPal. If you are in any other country you will be paying $3 US via Paypal or the credit card.”

The FBC will also premiere four new local shows this month.

