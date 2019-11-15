FBC Tech and Trade show postponed

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Tech and Trade Show has been postponed.

As part of continued preventative measures against COVID-19, FBC has informed all exhibitors that given the global coronavirus outbreak, the show which was scheduled for the 18th to the 26th April will be rescheduled to a later date.

FBC’s Team Leader Events, Ruby Solanki says as the virus continues its spread around the globe, they were faced with the difficult decision of postponing the event due to the public health concerns and the threat of travel restrictions and quarantines.

Solanki says this has caused widespread disruption to local businesses and their supplies.

She however assures exhibitors that confirmed their booking with payments that this will remain secure with the event to be rescheduled to a suitable date in the later part of the year.