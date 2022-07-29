FBC supports anti-bribery campaign

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation launched an anti-bribery campaign at its headquarters in Suva today.

The management team also engaged in a training program with teams from the Fijian Independent Commission against Corruption and the United Nations Development Programme.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is a proud day for the company as it contributes to the nation’s fight against bribery and corruption.

“This works hand in hand with the existing policies, especially in light of the recent policies that we rolled out on our whistleblower’s policies.”

Dr Sonja Stefanovska, UNDP’s Pacific Office-Anti-Corruption Adviser, says corruption is a contributing factor to slow national development.

“It is the most destructive in developing countries, hurting the poor worst and discouraging international corporations and investment.”

Kolora Celua, the Manager of Corruption Prevention at FICAC, says FBC’s efforts will encourage other private and public enterprises to join the anti-bribery campaign.

“Our campaign is about bringing the long-term system a governance change that cannot be achieved without the commitment and action of all relevant stakeholders including the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.”

Bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in the country, and the FBC is committed to eradicating any form of corrupt culture from the workplace.