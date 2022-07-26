FBC staff to benefit from life insurance cover

[File Photo]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is the first media organization in Fiji to offer life insurance cover to its staff members.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this insurance cover is worth $30,000.

He says that now, apart from having medical insurance cover for full-time staff, every staff member gets $8,000 private extensions, which they can use for private hospitalization of up to $8,000.

“Working in an organization is not just about having a salary, it’s about having a salary, nice or conducive environment to work in, good atmosphere and good benefits for staff members. Because at the end of the day, it’s a win-win situation – if we look after the staff, they will look after the company in return.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the company has also placed an option for the first time to have medical insurance cover for all part-time staff.

These new incentives were adopted successfully after thorough discussion and negotiations between FBC and AON as well as Fiji Care.

The Chief Executive says this is a milestone achievement for FBC, especially after the challenges presented by the pandemic two years ago.