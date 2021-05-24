Home

FBC staff celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
May 5, 2022 3:53 pm

The chance to celebrate Eid after two years of COVID-19 restrictions is what makes this year’s celebration even more special.

This as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation hosted an Eid celebration for the staff, with Minister for Education, Premila Kumar as chief guest.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the celebration was organized by the Diversity and Innovation Committee within the company to celebrate all religious occasions, including Eid.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should concentrate on similarities rather than differences because all faiths talk about similarities and less differences. Unfortunately, a lot of people concentrate on differences rather than similarities. I think this is a good way to start things off and the next one we’re looking forward to is the big one, Diwali and the next one is Christmas. Hopefully not just us, but other organizations as well.”

The company also hosted a Muslim attire fashion parade with prizes for the “Best Male” and “Best Female” wear.

