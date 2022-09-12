FBC Sports channel now on HD

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sports Channel is the first in the country and the region to switch to High Definition quality following the launch this morning.

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says such a transition is commendable given that Fiji is a sports-driven country, providing high-quality of services to every Fijian.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this transition is critical as it ensures that service delivery continues to improve.

Article continues after advertisement

“We now have the High Definition of Television of course which now means that people can watch sports with a lot more clarity. We got the world football now starting very soon in the next couple of months and again that will be available to everybody.”

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of work has been carried out with Walesi to allow for the sports channel to now be available on HD.

“There’s been a lot of work in the background with Walesi and I would like to thank Walesi for that. The idea was to get this ready in time for the world cup soccer which FBC has the rights for and it will start on November 20th and although a lot of our sports you would have already watched on HD, we have invested a lot of money by way of a lot of equipment as HD is not just about being HD but the backhand equipment that we have for broadcast is HD capable as well.”

The Minister for Communications says the enhancement to the Walesi Platform enables Fijians as far as Lau to access relevant and essential information through Walesi and watch their favorite programs on selected channels.

Walesi has been continuously working with stakeholders to switch from analog to digital platforms, and this will continue for the rest of the country soon.