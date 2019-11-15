FBC signs Employee Deduction Scheme agreement

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed an Employee Deduction Scheme agreement with the Fijian Holdings Unit Trust.

The agreement will allow FBC staff to open their investment account with FHUT with a minimum top-up of $5 per pay.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will encourage the FBC staff to save more.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds this will also provide a sense of security to the employees.

“Hopefully this will make the habit of saving a norm because at the moment it’s not. We have been asking people to save so I think this is a good thing and hopefully it will lead to better things for all our staff.”

Acting General Manager of Fijian Holdings Unit Trust Amrish Lal says the Employment Deduction Scheme is an investment product that automates investments into a larger fund.

Lal says this is an opportune time to take advantage of this scheme offered by FHUT for future retirement funds and future uncertainties.

Fijian Holdings Unit Trust pays out a dividend every four months.