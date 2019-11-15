FBC services affected by TC Sarai

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio and television services in the North and Western Division have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

The effect of the cyclone has seen intermittent services to the two divisions, however, our AM service is working.

People in the North and West can tune into our AM frequencies, which is 990khz for Gold FM and 558khz for Radio Fiji One.

Article continues after advertisement

You can get all the latest on the cyclone on the two frequencies, while on Gold FM, you can also get the latest news in Hindi on top of every hour.

We do apologize for any inconvenience.