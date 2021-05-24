FBC rewards staff

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has rewarded its staff for their hard work, dedication, and patience especially during these trying times.

The staff will be receiving a performance bonus and company bonus for 2020.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the company looked at innovative ways of doing business to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the national broadcaster bounced back, despite several challenges posed by COVID-19.

“At one stage business was down by 90 percent when COVID first struck, the pandemic taught us to become more resilient and become more creative because we have now created new revenue streams.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says despite the uncertainties, the determined staff at FBC charted the way towards a successful year.

“To come out of this and record a profit, then able to go back to our staff and say thank you very much, here is our appreciation, especially now when they really deserve it, everyone rally together and making sure we were successful despite the downturn.”

Chief Financial Officer, Vimlesh Sagar says it was a mammoth task stirring around to keep the business afloat.

“2020 including the current financial year has been very difficult in terms of financial operation but at the end of the day we are able to book a profit and I really thank the CEO and the board of directors for investing in staff.”

The staff are being reminded to prepare for another year with renewed vigour and a positive mindset.