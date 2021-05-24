Home

FBC receives timely donation

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 11:46 am
NZ High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow [right] hands over the equipment to FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji today handed over equipment that will add to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s capacity.

The equipment is a donation from the Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited.

High Commissioner, Charlotte Darlow says it is exciting to see how Pacific Broadcasters are taking control of their own programmes.

Darlow adds NZ is privileged to provide equipment that fits into the system that allows people to continue that kind of journey.

“But one of the things that I really love about the Pacific Broadcasting Programme in New Zealand is the way it really is a peer-to-peer mentoring system where the learning exchange is multi-directional. Not just between Fiji and New Zealand but from a whole all over Pacific Islander Colleagues. Creativity, energy and the desire to tell your own stories in your way and that’s what we are excited to support too.”


NZ High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow [right] hands over the equipment to FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FBC Manager TV Operations, Vinal Raj says FBC has a partnership with Pacific Broadcasting in New Zealand adding the equipment will be a great addition to the resources to help improve coverage in Fiji.

Raj says the “Live U” Unit will also enable FBC to connect to other Pacific Island Broadcasters.


NZ High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow [right] with FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

