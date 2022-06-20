FBC receives timely boost

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [right] receives the MOJO kits from Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji today handed over MOJO kits that will add to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Newsroom capacity.

This initiative is part of a relationship between FBC, PACMAS and Australia-based Pacific Prepared Series.

High Commissioner, John Feakes says it is exciting to see how local journalists are taking control of their own news content.

He adds that these handy kits will boost climate change reporting from Fiji.

“It’s important that the media in Fiji are able to cover the impacts of climate change and you are aware this is lightweight equipment which can be deployed to the field to enable timely and accurate reporting by Fijian Media on climate change which is an important issue for us all, in particular Fiji.”

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it’s a privilege to receive equipment that fits into the system.

“This goes a long way in highlighting these issues not only about our communities, but about our country as a whole in terms of how we grapple with the growing issue of natural disaster.”

Pacific Prepared Presenter, Fred Hooper is in the country and will be visiting various communities over the next three weeks.

He says that it’s pleasing to work with reporters from Fiji, given the vast understanding and experiences with climate change.

“Strong bond together, so I’m glad to be here over the next few weeks, and working with them on Pacific Prepared content.”

The MOJO kits will be more convenient for FBC reporters, particularly for climate change reporting in a female-dominated newsroom.