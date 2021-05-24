Home

FBC receives production equipment

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 3:15 pm

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has received television production equipment from China’s Guangdong Radio and Television.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the support will enable the company to produce more local content.

Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC like many businesses has also not been spared by the pandemic and will now pursue for more local content.

“With less revenue, we have fewer resources to acquire content from overseas which we largely depend on, and the fact that we have this equipment, we will be able to produce more local content which will in turn not only save resources but also speed up the training process for our local staff to be able to produce more content.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has also welcomed the move by GRT to air more Fijian-produced shows.

Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says the value of the equipment stood at around $305,000.

He says GRT is committed to working hand in hand with FBC in the future which includes being able to air Fijian-produced show in China which in turn markets Fiji as a travel destination.

Bo says GRT is also interested in sharing its contents with FBC.

