FBC ready to host big brunch for Christmas

More than three thousand dollars’ worth of donations has been made towards the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Christmas Day Food Drive.

The drive aimed to make Christmas a special day for the less fortunate is an initiative by 2dayFM.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the brunch is not only for the homeless but also for those who are looking for good company on the day.

“In fact, I think we got a lot more than we anticipated but we’re going to try as much as we can to distribute it as evenly as possible to everyone. And basically we’re inviting people who don’t have a family or don’t have anything to eat tomorrow. It’s not only about the homeless.”

2dayFM Programs Director, Mario Fasala says the support from the public over the past two weeks has been tremendous.

“Christmas is the season for giving and it’s not only for the guys who need the help. But we know there are people who are working on the day. We’ve got security guards who will be finishing off their shifts and those who will be starting. There a couple of people will be working on the day, the unsung heroes so we’re also inviting them to come on down and grab a bite and just share the spirit of Christmas with us.”

Fasala says there will be a variety of warm meals provided tomorrow.

“We also received packages all the way from the US and also from Australia and New Zealand. People just coming out and sending stuff down. We’ve got tea stuff, food stuff, there’s cereals and all these people have been doing their part as well to celebrate Christmas with somebody who needs it.”

The program will run from 9 to 11am tomorrow at the FBC headquarters at Gladstone Road in Suva.